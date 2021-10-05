Alan Wake Remastered feels like an overpriced graphics mod

It's been 11 years since the release of Alan Wake, and arguably the game is still just as good today as it was a decade ago. So the question is, with the release of the newly remastered version today, is it worth revisiting Bright Falls, or is it just yet another run-of-the-mill remaster?

If you've never played the game before, let's have a quick catchup. You play, predictably, as Alan Wake, an author who's decided to take a staycation in the town of Bright Falls. After he arrives, his fictional works inexplicably start becoming real - and it's pretty intense. Armed with nothing but a flashlight, you'll need to fend off the weird, shadowy creations long enough to survive and get to the bottom of what's going on.

Fundamentally, not much has changed, at least in terms of content. What you do get is both of the DLC stories from the original included as part of the base release this time around, which is nice. Where things are different is mainly in the graphics. The game certainly benefits from the increased resolutions and higher quality textures, making it pop on 4K screens. Given how dark the game is most of the time though, this isn't as big of a deal as it seems on the surface, to me anyway.

The environments themselves have also been improved though, with the maps now feeling packed with more foliage, environmental detail and higher quality models. There are also improvements to the character models and textures too, which help bring the game up to date.

Here's the rub though, it's really not worth the price of admission if you ask me. If you already own the original, then it's a tough pill to swallow. It's being sold for nearly double the price of the original game, for what is essentially a bit of a graphical update, and as I say, given how dark this game is 90% of the time anyway, it really feels like money wasted.

On the whole, this is the same old excellent Alan Wake that we all know and love, but it's ultimately up to you if you think $30 is a fair price for the graphical bells and whistles. Personally, I don't think it is, but if you like the idea of shiny new graphics, then you likely won't be disappointed.