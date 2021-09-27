Alan Wake Remastered System Requirements Released

Alan Wake is getting the remastered treatment, and after being officially confirmed earlier this month after much speculation and rumour, we now know what the official system requirements will be.

Despite being a significant visual upgrade on the original, the new upgraded graphics won't be too demanding on your hardware it seems. You'll need at least a GTX 960, which was a low-end card from a number of generations ago now, with just a 1060 or AMD 5600 XT as the recommended GPU horsepower. The CPU and RAM requirements are also very reasonable;

Minimum Specs:

CPU: Intel i5-3340 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD RX470, 4GB VRAM

RAM: 8GB or higher

OS: Win 10 64-bit

Recommended Specs:

CPU: Inte i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD 5600XT, 6GB VRAM

RAM: 16GB

OS: Win 10 64-bit

Interestingly, DLSS will also be built into the game, so it's fair to say this should run pretty well at 4K on most modern gaming systems. There's no ray tracing or HDR support coming though, unfortunately, and older cards such as the aforementioned 1060 won't support DLSS either, as it's only available on RTX series cards.

Other enhancements coming to the game include a 64-bit architecture, support for DirectX 12, and support for ultrawide monitors. Oh, and the framerate is no longer locked, which is nice. The FAQ gave us a look at the types of graphical options that will be available in the game too;





Graphical Settings:

Ambient occlusion – Yes – (HBAO+ Nvidia Ambient occlusion tech)

Resolution – Enumerated resolutions

V-Sync – On/Off

Console v-sync set to on and with no option to turn off

HUD – Enabled/Disabled

Brightness

Motion Blur – Enabled/Disabled

Film Grain – Enabled/Disabled

FOV – Slider

Advanced Options:

Graphics Quality – Low/Medium/High/Custom

Render Scale – Slider – default to 100%

Anisotropic Filtering – Off, 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x

Shadow Quality – Low, Medium, High

Volumetric Light Quality – Low, Medium, High

Terrain Quality – Low, High

Draw Distance – Slider



