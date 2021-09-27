Alan Wake Remastered System Requirements Released

Alan Wake is getting the remastered treatment, and after being officially confirmed earlier this month after much speculation and rumour, we now know what the official system requirements will be.
Despite being a significant visual upgrade on the original, the new upgraded graphics won't be too demanding on your hardware it seems. You'll need at least a GTX 960, which was a low-end card from a number of generations ago now, with just a 1060 or AMD 5600 XT as the recommended GPU horsepower. The CPU and RAM requirements are also very reasonable;
Minimum Specs:
- CPU: Intel i5-3340 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD RX470, 4GB VRAM
- RAM: 8GB or higher
- OS: Win 10 64-bit
Recommended Specs:
- CPU: Inte i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD 5600XT, 6GB VRAM
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Win 10 64-bit
Interestingly, DLSS will also be built into the game, so it's fair to say this should run pretty well at 4K on most modern gaming systems. There's no ray tracing or HDR support coming though, unfortunately, and older cards such as the aforementioned 1060 won't support DLSS either, as it's only available on RTX series cards.
Other enhancements coming to the game include a 64-bit architecture, support for DirectX 12, and support for ultrawide monitors. Oh, and the framerate is no longer locked, which is nice. The FAQ gave us a look at the types of graphical options that will be available in the game too;
Graphical Settings:
- Ambient occlusion – Yes – (HBAO+ Nvidia Ambient occlusion tech)
- Resolution – Enumerated resolutions
- V-Sync – On/Off
- Console v-sync set to on and with no option to turn off
- HUD – Enabled/Disabled
- Brightness
- Motion Blur – Enabled/Disabled
- Film Grain – Enabled/Disabled
- FOV – Slider
Advanced Options:
- Graphics Quality – Low/Medium/High/Custom
- Render Scale – Slider – default to 100%
- Anisotropic Filtering – Off, 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x
- Shadow Quality – Low, Medium, High
- Volumetric Light Quality – Low, Medium, High
- Terrain Quality – Low, High
- Draw Distance – Slider