Aloy from Horizon: Zero Dawn is landing in Fortnite this week

Epic has confirmed that Alloy, the lead character from Horizon: Zero Dawn, will be the next character to be added to the game as part of the Gaming Legends series.

She'll be included in a new Horizon Zero Dawn bundle, that'll go on sale later this week, and it'll include a new glider, emote, weapon wrap and pickaxe, along with a Blaze canister back bling, along with the Aloy skin. There's even a new loading screen if you buy the bundle.

PlayStation players will also have access to an exclusive Ice Hunter variant of the skin, along with an exclusive Aloy Cup event. There's an event also coming to PC, though, which ill see Aloy and Lara Croft, from the Tomb Raider franchise, team up in a duos mode that will involve hunting down wildlife, or somesuch.

The event will take place between the 16th and 18th of April.