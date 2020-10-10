Amazon calls time on Crucible and is offering full refunds

Amazon has officially cancelled it's free-to-play shooter, Crucible, after it failed to make a mark with players, and will no longer be re-released after being taken back into closed-beta following a disappointing launch.

Amazon had intended to develop the game further following it's return to closed-beta, and take a second crack at the whip - it seems now though that the online retail giant has given up on the project. Oddly, the game's developers intend to release the final feature on the roadmap into the closed beta, custom games, before closing the game down.

In a statement on the Crucible website, the developers thanked fans for their support and explained the decision to end the project;

We very much appreciate the way that our fans have rallied around our efforts, and we've loved seeing your responses to the changes we've made over the last few months, but ultimately we didn’t see a healthy, sustainable future ahead of Crucible.

The team working on Crucible have now moved onto new Amazon games such as New World, and MMO game that is currently in development. The game will be going out with a final play session that the game's developers have organized, to celebrate before the game is finally turned off and servers shut down.

Amazon is offering full refunds for anyone who purchased the game - but only if you specifically request it - if you've purchased the game previously, you can visit this page to claim your refund.