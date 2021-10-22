Amazon promises to ban New World players exploiting gold glitch

There's a glitch in New World that's being actively exploited by a number of players right now, that allows them to duplicate gold indefinitely, leading to hugely inflated wallets and disrupting the in-game economy. Amazon has issued a warning, however, that any players who have exploited the glitch will likely face a ban.

Amazon reminded players that such exploits violate the code of conduct and that the offenders will be banned. The glitch has been in the game ever since update 1.0.3, and came about as part of a feature to allow players to transfer to other servers due to the huge queue times. Some players found that when they tried to transfer their character, they got a "Character_Persist_Failure" error. They then noticed that if they transferred their gold to another player and logged back off and back on, their gold would still be in their inventory, meaning they could repeatedly farm the gold away to another character.

Posting on the official forums, Community Manager Luxendra stated that "Some players among this small set transferred gold or items while their character was affected. All of these transactions are logged in our database. We are reviewing them now and any players found deliberately using this condition to gain advantage will be banned for exploiting. We will also remove items or gold received where appropriate."

It's a real issue for MMO games, which rely on in-game economies to ensure a fair and balanced experience. It's a situation that could quickly cause issues if left to continue, so it's good to see swift action being taken.