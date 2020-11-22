AMD cards won't support Cyberpunk 2077 raytracing at launch

If you're one of the few who managed to get their hands on one of AMD's latest Radeon RX6000 series GPUs, then there's some bittersweet news if you were expecting to enjoy raytracing in Cyberpunk 2077 - as CD Projekt Red has confirmed the game won't support AMD's GPUs, at least at launch.

The news comes as something of a blow to prospective AMD customers, as it was expected the cards would be fully compatible. Cyberpunk 2077 uses Microsoft's DirectX Raytracing API and is theoretically not locked to one particular GPU manufacturer.

Not for the release but we are working together with AMD to introduce this feature as soon as we can. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) November 20, 2020

According to Marcin Momot, CD Projekt Red's community leader, this isn't quite the case, but that they are working with AMD to introduce the feature "as soon as we can."

CD Projekt Red and Nvidia worked closely as "official technology partners" on Cyberpunk 2077's raytracing, so there may be techniques being employed that just aren't compatible with AMD's GPU's just yet.

Hopefully, support will be coming relatively soon post-launch, though. We'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation and report when there are any updates.