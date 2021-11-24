AMD drops Unreal Plugin for FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD has released their next weapon in the upscaling arms race between itself, Nvidia and Intel with the launch of its Unreal Engine plugin, which will allow developers to easily integrate the technology into their games using the engine.

If you hadn't heard of it, FidelityFX Super Resolution is designed to upscale graphics in real-time to give 4K visuals at a higher framerate. The tech uses "Advanced Edge Reconstruction" and sharpening techniques that AMD says compete with Nvidia's offering known as DLSS and will offer a performance boost in games that support it, especially to older GPU owners. This is pretty important right now for a lot of folks, with new graphics cards being almost impossible to buy right now.

The idea is simple, take a 1440p image and upscale it to 4K in a way that makes the end result look close to native 4K, meaning your graphics card has a lot less work to do. AMD's tech does this by firstly rendering at the lower resolution, and then using spatial upscaling and advanced edge reconstruction algorithms to create a 4K image that is almost as sharp as a native 4K output.

The plugin is available now for Unreal Engine 4 and is available to download by anybody who wants to use it in their games. Nvidia has had plugins for DLSS available for some time now, but it's nice to see more choices being made readily available for developers.