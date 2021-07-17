AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is heading to Resident Evil Village

AMD's competitor to Nvidia's DLSS technology, designed to upscale graphics in real-time to give 4K visuals at a higher framerate, is arriving in Resident Evil Village in the next week and has also been released on the GPUOpen platform, meaning anyone can now grab the source code and start playing with it.

Resident Evil Village should see a huge boost in performance when the tech is being used, which will be most welcome. The game has some performance issues even on higher-end cards, so it's something I'll be playing around with for my next playthrough.



Perhaps more interesting though is the newly released source, which means that more games should now be able to implement the tech in both Unity and Unreal Engine games, support for both effectively now being relatively simple to drop in and use. This is great news as, so far, FidelityFX Super Resolution has been able to hold it's own against DLSS, although with perhaps not quite the boost in frame rate.

But free and easy has advantages and is certainly better than neither solution. There's already some more titles integration the tech announced, with Necromunda: Hired Hun, Arcadegeddon and Edge of Eternity all implementing the tech.