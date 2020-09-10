AMD launching Zen 3 and Radeon RX 6000 in October

While the hype train for AMD's Zen 3 processor architecture is chugging along with full steam ahead, the excitement for the Radeon RX 6000 GPUs has been dampened somewhat by the recent GeForce RTX 3000 series unveiling. Even so, Team Red plans to reveal both new platforms in events set for October.

The most exciting of the two, The Zen 3 unveiling, promising to reveal "the next wave of Ryzen desktop processors" on Thursday, the 8th of October. There are big expectations from Zen 3, with AMD touting it as "right in line with what you might expect" from a brand new architecture, in other words, a 10-15% improvement in performance is expected over the current Zen 2 or Ryzen 3000 series.

This will be followed by the Radeon RX 6000 series launch on Wednesday, October 28th. Also known as RDNA 2, also known as Big Navi, the RX 6000 series has rumoured to already have been slashed in price following Nvidia's onslaught, and the top-end card in the series is expected to sit somewhere between the RTX 3070 and 3080.

It'll need to price it's GPU's aggressively against Nvidia to compete, for sure, and it'll be interesting to see just what AMD say during the event, which you have to imagine is being hurriedly re-written right now. Where RDNA 2 does have an advantage in the market however is its use in both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

We'll be sure you bring you any major announcements from the event as they happen.