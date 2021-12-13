AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT accidentally leaked by Lenovo

In a market where nobody can actually buy a new GPU, there's no shortage of rumoured new SKUs from both AMD and Nvidia, with the latest being a confirmation of an upcoming RX 6500 XT thanks to an accidental listing on Lenovo's website.

The leak included both the name and specifications for the new card, which has since been taken down, but not before it was screenshotted and shared on the VideoCardz website. The listing revealed the entry-level card would feature 4GB of GDDR6 memory and have just two display outputs, one HDMI 2.1 and one DisplayPort 1.4 port.

It might have made a relatively decent productivity card though, with resolutions up to 8K at 60Hz supported, although obviously on the desktop and not in-game. In terms of gaming, we'd expect them to be roughly capable of playing less demanding games at 1080p easily enough, but don't expect record-breaking performance in that department.

If it's cheap enough though, it may make a solid card for Fortnite or other esports games, or as a decent stop-gap until higher-end cards become more affordable if you're currently looking at a new build. We'll be sure to bring any further details as we learn them.