AMD RX 6800-series launches with very limited stock

If you were hoping for AMD to come to your stock shortage rescue following Nvidia's disastrous launch, I'm afraid you're still out of luck - as the Radeon RX 6800-series appears to be suffering from the same issue of limited availability of stock and scalpers snapping up cards.

Indeed, demand is so high for the cards that Microcenter in the USA have limited sales of the cards to in-store only, a rather extreme move given our current world climate. Microcenter also stated that stock is "extremely limited" although more shipments are coming.

Indeed, much like Nvidia's launches, most retailers worldwide sold out of stock almost instantly, with the cards releasing less than an hour ago at the time of writing.

Given the limited stock of the RTX 30-series and AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs, this isn't hugely surprising - manufacturing and distribution are massively affected due to COVID-19, and these stock shortages show no sign of ending in the near feature.

Did you have any luck grabbing one of AMD's new GPUs? Let us know down in the comments below!