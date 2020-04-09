AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPUs could arrive in September

AMD could be releasing it's next-generation AMD Ryzen 4000 series as soon as September this year, according to various sources who work at motherboard manufacturers.

The timing would make sense, meaning the CPU's would be ready in time for Computex's rescheduled date later this year, and coincides with AMD's promise of Zen 3 coming later on this year. As such, if true, the processors could release as soon as this autumn.

Of course, with world events right now, the roadmap might change, but according to the sources, speaking to Tom's Hardware, suggest that the plans are still largely unchanged in terms of a release window. AMD and Intel have both stated their manufacturing ecosystem remains unaffected, so there's no reason to believe yet the release window will change.

AMD's Forrest Norrod, head of server teachnology at the company, stated the experience will be "an entirely new architecture" and will be a huge leap in technology and processing power. Intel will be competing with it's 10th generation Comet Lake processors this year, which is rumoured to be confirmed at the end of this month.