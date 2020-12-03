AMD Ryzen 5000 stock is coming in time for Christmas

If you're on the pre-order waiting list for an AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU, then you may get your CPU before Christmas Day after all - although there are no guarantees.

Stock is, however, set to flood into retailers before the end of the month, with the majority of pre-orders fulfilled before Christmas week, according to stats from retailer Scan, based here in the UK. Scan has been quite good about providing stock numbers to its customers, both for Ryzen and Nvidia's GPU launches.

The Ryzen 5900X is by far the most in-demand right now and currently has around 990 pre-orders at Scan still to fulfil - but the retailer expects a delivery of 2,457 chips to arrive between now and Christmas, with 4,190 arriving before the end of the year.

This means that there should be enough stock coming in to fulfil orders at Scan before the year ends - and although this is just one retailer, we expect similar stock levels worldwide. This could mean that some Ryzen CPUs could become available to buy again as soon as Christmas week.

Things still aren't looking so rosy for Nvidia pre-orders though, with RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090 all facing hundreds of pre-orders, with no signs of them being cleared anytime soon. Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang has previously stated that stock shortages are expected to continue well into 2021.