AMD Ryzen 6000 CPUs are allegedly being mass produced

We're not long out of the gate with Zen 3 CPUs, or the Ryzen 5000 series, but it seems that you won't have to wait long for the Ryzen 6000 series of chipsets, with new SKUs allegedly already entering into mass production, according to leaker Greymon55.

The good news is these aren't Zen 4, instead, they'll be APU versions of the existing 5000 series CPUs, much like the Ryzen 4000 series was to Zen 2. Got that? It's confusing I know, but effectively, these new CPUs will be the same as the current generation, but with integrated graphics built-in, something the 5000 series lacks.

Rembrandt is already in mass production. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) September 3, 2021

That's potentially quite important given the ongoing shortage of GPUs right now. According to the leak, the chip design is now finalized, and it's already being produced in large quantities, ready to ship to retailers very soon. It's suspected that they'll feature Zen 3+ CPU cores, using the 6-nanometer process and have integrated RDNA 2 graphics.

Greymon55 further hinted that "AMD's packaging plants in mainland China will complete six new products in the first half of next year." It's not clear what that means exactly, but it could hint that Zen 4 is coming early next year.