AMD should have fix for USB connectivity problems out in April

There's a small issue with certain Ryzen 3000 and 5000 CPUs right now - occasionally, USB devices can momentarily lose their connectivity. It's not a show-stopper, but for those who are affected, it's certainly very annoying. I can't say I've ever experienced it on my Ryzen 3900X, but it's definitely a problem that has caused issues for a number of games and PC owners out there.

The good news that AMD has now found the problem, and will be releasing a fix to motherboard makers next week, with a view to BIOS updates rolling out to consumers in April. AMD further went on to thank their community on Reddit for their help in nailing down the issue, with the fix also promising to resolve audio crackling and USB/PCIe Gen 4 exclusion issues.

It's a tough issue to resolve, so it's impressive that the issue has been resolved this quickly, as mentioned thanks to the help of the community. I've never experienced the issue, although a few of our users on Discord have reported occasional USB dropouts, as have many others on Reddit and other forums. If you've never had an issue though, then there's no reason to worry.



If you do currently have USB issues on Ryzen, then a current work-around is to disable PCIe 4.0 in your BIOS. While not ideal, realistically, this currently won't affect performance as no graphics card is truly taking advantage of that extra bandwidth in any meaningful way.