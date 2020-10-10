AMD wins the hearts of gamers with Ryzen 5000 announcement

AMD has officially unveiled it's new Ryzen 5000 series of processors, built on it's new Zen 3 architecture, and it seems that team red have gamers directly in their sights, with the new processors offering upwards of a 26% performance boost in games such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

The company showed off the Ryzen 5 5600X, the Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 9 5900X - in addition to a new SKU int he lineup - the Ryzen 9 5950X - a 16 core, 32 thread monster of a processor. While having similar core counts and clock speeds to the previous Ryzen 3000 series, the benefits that the new Zen 3 architecture brings to the table seem to suggest that AMD will finally match, or even beat Intel when it comes to raw gaming performance.





The new CPU's do offer much higher boost clocks, however, along with a new 8-core CCX layout and cache that promises up to 26% better performance on average in games at 1080p, according to Lisa Su, AMD's CEO.

Su pointed out that Ryzen 5000 is the "largest increase generation over a generation since we launched the Zen family," and that there'll be a huge impact in professional workloads, in addition to gaming. Intel certainly has a tough road ahead of them, with their upcoming 16 core, 32 thread CPU aimed at consumers scheduled for the end of 2021.

The announced Ryzen 5000 processors launch on the 5th of November, with more products in the lineup due being revealed at a later date.