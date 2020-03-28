2,342 ONLINE

American Truck Simulator heads to Colorado in latest DLC

Published by Digz 19 hours ago , last updated 19 hours ago


So the developers over at the American Truck Simulator have announced their Colorado expansion pack. The scenery looks beautiful with its rocky mountains, arid desert, and river canyons. The look of those tall trees just gives you a sense of purpose and beauty, what a beautiful state and beautiful artwork to illustrate its magnificence. 

The team have announced that they are working on Colorado in parallel with their Idaho DLC too, however it will be released a few months after Idaho most probably at the end of 2020 but due to the current pandemic situation this may be delayed somewhat. 

