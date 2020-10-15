Another Borderlands 3 season pass is coming next month

Now, I always assumed that a Season Pass will gain you access to almost every DLC a game has to offer, but clearly, I'm either not paying attention or the times, they are a-changin'. In any case, there is a new "Season 2" pass for Borderlands 3 on the way next month, which will gain you access to two more new DLC add-ons.

It seems the DLC being offered up this time is different from the story DLC we've seen so far - with the first, "Designer's Cut," adding new skill trees, a brand new mode known as Arms Race, and some other additions that Gearbox are currently keeping under wraps.

The second will be Director's Cut, which is coming in the spring of next year. Given the naming convention, it seems similar to the first and will likely add new features and content to the base game. We do know that there'll be new looks for all four characters in the game, though.

The new skill trees will be previewed on the official Borderlands Twitch channel on the 20th of October, with more coming on the 22nd, and the new Arms Race being showed off on the 29th, before a full demo on the 30th.



