Anthem has lost yet another lead developer

It's going from bad to worse for Anthem, it seems. Despite commitments from BioWare to continue supporting the game, the game has suffered the departure of producer Ben Irving in recent times, with yet another, Chad Robertson, departing the team.

Chad was the game's head of live service and a key figure on the Anthem team. Confirming his depature on Twitter, he stated that this would be his last week with BioWare after 14 years, but assured fans that BioWare and it's games were in "good hands".





I join as a fan now, and look forward to playing BioWare games for years to come. I'm very excited about the next step of my journey in the game industry and look forward to sharing that soon. — Chad Robertson (@crobertson_atx) October 31, 2019









Still, this is the second major departure in the last few months, which will surely be a cause for concern within the company. Anthem itself has suffered many setbacks too, with Catacylsm being severely delayed, and it's post-launch roadmap being severely curtailed.

As for where Robertson is heading, he has yet to confirmed, but with his extensive credentials including games like Star Wars: The Old Republic and Dragon Age: Inquisition, it'll be interesting to see where he ends up next.