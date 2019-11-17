Anthem is getting a total overhaul according to BioWare

Anthem has been struggling ever since it's troubled launch back February, and despite the departure of several key names, BioWare seem to refuse to throw in the towel on the project, presumably still hopeful they can recoup some of their massive investment into the game.

The game's post-launch roadmap was severely curtailed due to major issues with the game, but despite the lackluster updates and events, BioWare are apparently planning to completely overhaul the game to the point that some are referring to it internally as "Anthem 2.0" or "Anthem Next".





There's no confirmation yet as to what this will look like, could it be an update to the current game, or a new release entirely? It might be a release of smaller updates or one huge patch that completely turns the game upside down. One thing is for sure though, games like No Man's Sky have proved it's possible to turn a troubled launch into something successful with the right love and attention post-launch.

One thing we do know is that all the game's main systems, including mission structure, loot and even the game world itself will be drastically overhauled.

Thanks, Kotaku.