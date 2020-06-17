Apex Legends bunker now has a countdown timer

Season 5 of Apex Legends brought with it a new, mysterious bunker in the cliff face of the Broken Coast area of Kings Canyon, and players have been wondering just what it was all about ever since.

Recent data mining had shown plans for the bunkers to start opening up across the map at some point in the future, and that seems to have been confirmed as a timer has now appeared on one of the bunkers in the game.

According to the data mine, four bunkers will open over the course of a week, and this was predicted to start up on the 16th of June - right on cue. Each one apparently has a legendary item, golden Prower, Sentinel, and Havoc weaponry available.

Based on the countdown clock in the game, the first bunker will open on the 23rd of June. There's not much to see other than that right now.

There'll be plenty of regular loot inside the bunkers too, with the golden items having set spawn points. There's also a quest related bunker, apparently, but there are no further details on that in the leak.