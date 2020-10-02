Apex Legends crossplay support enters beta next week

Crossplay for Apex Legends has been long promised and is finally on the horizon as Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that the feature will enter public beta next week, on October 6th.

For those who don't know, crossplay allows gamers on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation to join the same games and matches, although, by default, PC and console players remain isolated. You'll be able to add friends and party with players from any platform though - including PC - and you'll be able to see which platforms your friends are on, and even communicate with each other through the in-game chat.

Matchmaking separates PC and console players by default, for obvious reasons, but if you're a masochist, console players have the option to go blundering into PC matches - but not the other way around. The feature is also purely optional, and can be turned off in the game's menus, should you prefer to stick to your own platform.

The only downside is the potential for long queue times in certain configurations, especially for PC players who don't want to mix with console gamers - depending on how popular that particular feature turns out to be. How that works out will remain to be seen, however.



