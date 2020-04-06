Apex Legends developers still considering crossplay

Respawn, the developers of Apex Legends, stated near to it's launch that they weren't ruling out the possibility of crossplay coming to the title at some point down the line, but as of yet, there's been little word ont he subject.

Today this Respawn have confirmed that they are at least still "considering" the feature across all platforms, stating they think it's an important feature for battle royales.

In in interview with Game Informer, Respawn's general manager Dusty Welch stated;

I think on crossplay we see it's something that is kind of expected in the industry and is important to a game like ours, [we] are obviously big fans of playing our game at work and in our free time—and we go home on a Friday or weekend and want to play with each other and we're on different systems. On a personal level, yes, we'd love to do that and party up on the weekends. I think it's an important thing to get to.

So this is clearly something that they still have at least on a drawing board somewhere, but there's no guarantee that it'll ever become a reality. Respawn have stated previously that if crossplay did arrive for the game, it wouldn't play super nicely with purchases and unlocks across platforms, for example, so there may be technical hurdles.

Still, it's nice to see the company have not yet ruled it out. Would you like to see crossplay come to Apex Legends? Let us know down in the comments below.