Apex Legends ditching the pain train in Season 6

While Battle Royale's such as PUBG and Call of Duty: Warzone have only recently introduced ridable trains to their games, the game that started the trend, Apex Legends, has decided to ditch them when Season 6 gets underway.

Among other changes to the outer edges of the map in the trailer below, the infamous 'pain train' as some call it is seen to be dismantled and launched across the map. RIP. You'll still be able to grab loot from static freight cars found in tunnels, but it just won't be the same.

There's a lot of other changes to the map, including a brand new area known as Launch Site, which is surrounded by lava, along with another small addition known as Staging. There's also a new way to enter into the rock near Skyhook.

Some places have been replaced too, with the Drill Site being replaced with a new facility called Countdown, and The Mirage Voyage has gone entirely, rather aptly.

It's not just map changes coming in Season 6 though, as crafting is also being introduced, with new orange capsules known as "replicators," allowing players to craft armor, weapons, and ammo from crafting materials they find in the world.

Season 6 of Apex Legends gets underway in just a few days, on the 18th of August.