Apex Legends Fight Night trailer has been leaked

A new trailer for Apex Legends, showcasing the upcoming collection event Fight Night, has leaked online via Discord and Twitter, through unknown sources - with the trailer being subsequently verified as legitimate by the official Apex Legends Twitter account in Japanese.

The leaked trailer also shows off Pathfinder's Town Takeover, along with some brand new skins. The trailer isn't very long, but there's a lot of upcoming stuff in there that, before now, we didn't know about.

Just had this sent in my discord 🤔#ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/q5Zqd4z9gE — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) December 21, 2020

It's not the first leak of Pathfinder's Town Takeover - it was originally leaked back in October by a playtester, and seems to be one-on-one melee combat in a boxing ring on the new Olympus map. It wouldn't be entirely surprising, Town Takeovers are events that have happened int he past for other characters, and it would be in keeping with Pathfinder.

As for the new skins shown off, there seems to be a mix of new legendary cosmetics for Revenant, Loba and Bangalore - and Pathfinder also has a new skin that features a rather striking yellow fedora.