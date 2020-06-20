Apex Legends heading to Steam and Nintendo Switch

EA confirmed at their EA Play event this past week that Apex Legends would be heading both to Steam and Nintendo Switch, and will be fully cross-play compatible.

It's addition to Steam isn't too surprising, given EA have started moving their games back to the House of Gaben, but it's interesting to see the game will also be getting a new Nintendo Switch version.

Even more interesting is the promised cross-play support, which will allow gamers on both PC stores, Xbox, PS4 and now Nintendo Switch all play together. I am not quite sure how that will work in terms of player parity when it comes to a game like Apex Legends, honestly.

These are all expected to arrive this fall, so we'll be sure to report any new details between now and then.