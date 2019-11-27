Apex Legends is getting a significant level cap boost

There's some changes afoot for Apex Legends, as the game will be getting a new update next month that will raise the level cap by 400 and some new Apex Packs will be launching.

The level cap will increase by an extra 400 levels, from the current level 100 cap, so that's quite a boost. In addition, the XP required to get to Level 100 is will be around 5% less than currently, and indeed all the earlier levels should be much easier to obtain to compensate for the shift.

Along with the level cap changes will be changes to rewards for reaching certain levels, again in line with the shift, meaning you'll get more Apex Packs overall. Here's the breakdown of what you'll get;

Level 2—20: One pack every level

Level 22—300: One pack every two levels

Level 305—500: One pack every five levels

The nice thing is, the rewards will apply even to existing players, so if you're already at say, level 100, you'll get all the additional Apex Packs you would have got in one go when the new system launches. For every 10 levels hit after level 100, you'll now also get a new badge.

There's also 36 new charms within the Apex Packs and available in the shop, to add to the variety of what you'll be able to unlock from the Apex Packs.