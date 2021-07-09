Apex Legends is getting Ranked Arenas in it's next season

Apex Legends continues to expand outside of traditional Battle Royale with a new Ranked Arenas mode that will be coming to the game next season, as an expansion to the 3v3 Arenas mode that is already in the game.

3v3 Arenas mode has proven popular with players, with Respawn apparently now confident enough to give the mode its own ranked queue in the next season. If you haven't tried it, Arenas is basically a 3v3 elimination split into rounds, similar to Valorant, and you're also able to find and grab yourself some currency during games to spend on guns or upgrades between rounds.

There's a brand new map heading to Arenas mode next week too, as Respawn seems to be doubling down on the mode. According to the game director Chad Grenier, speaking at EA Play, the new ranked mode will arrive in Season 10, although he didn't go into too much detail about how it'll work.

It'll be welcome for those who take Arena seriously and enjoy the gameplay style too, as right now players are prone to ragequitting, even with the minor punishments for doing so. We'll be sure to report in more detail on this and the other new features coming in Season 10 as we learn them.