Apex Legends server woes may last a few more days yet

Published by FileTrekker 4 hours ago , last updated 4 hours ago

Apex Legends is having a few server issues right now, with instability leading to a huge number of connection errors. Unfortunately, the fix for the issue may take a few more days according to Respawn.

Despite some fixes made late last week, the developer is still "seeing roughly three times the normal rate of disconnect errors," and don't expect the issue to be fixed until a new patch is released on the 22nd of September.

The issue started on the 14th of September, but the cause isn't fully understood. The game is still working, but it's a little ropey, especially if you're playing competitive, as random disconnects will likely affect your ranking. It's not clear if Respawn will be able to compensate you for any losses either.

The one thing they have done is extend the current ranked split by an extra week. Hopefully, the issue is resolved sooner rather than later.

