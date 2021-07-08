Apex Legends Thrillseakers trailer shows off new Arenas map

The three-week Thrillskeakers event is just around the corner, and a new trailer has now released showing off a brand new map that will be released for the 3v3 Arenas mode alongside the event.

The new event will start right after the end of the current Genesis event on the 13th of July and will introduce the new map, Overflow. Unlike previous new additions to the mode, this one is a brand new creation and features a very industrial setting full of steel and molten metal flowing around the place, so things might get a little toasty. It's a close-quarters map which should make things interesting.

Also heading into the update will be a bunch of new cosmetics, and sadly it'll also mean the end of the legacy versions of World's Edge and King's Canyon.

The event starts on the 13th of July and will run until the 3rd of August.