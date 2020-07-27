Apex Legends won't crossplay PC and console

At least, not by default anyway. Crossplay is heading to Apex Legends in the fall across all versions, but in order to maintain a fair playing field, PC players will be left out of the fun unless they're part of a team that includes console players.

The news was confirmed by Jake Smullin, one of the software engineers on the game, stating that "Have been seeing lots of console players worrying about this but don't, everyone should be excited."

It makes sense, as PC players have a distinct advantage with their keyboards, mice, and jacked-up frame-rates compared to consoles.

Apex Legends' crossplay support is heading your way in the fall, along with the game's arrival on Steam for the first time.