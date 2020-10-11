Apparently Doom Guy's actual name is Doom Guy - who knew?

Ever wondered just who is that Doom Guy, anyway? Well according to John Romero, who has been lead producer / designer / director / almost everything on the Doom series over the years, his name is actually just, well, Doom Guy.

He made the revelation during a trivia / Q&A session on Twitter and responded to fans who were quite keen to find out just what Doom Guy's actual name was.

Doom Guy's name is Doom Guy. https://t.co/jy9vBVKzPR — 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖔 (@romero) October 9, 2020

Given the source, it's safe to say it's official - his actual name is Doom Guy. This raises more questions than it answers for me, though. Why would you name your baby Doom? Guy is a valid enough surname I guess, especially in France, UK, and other parts of Europe, buy why Doom?

Interestingly, the recent Doom games such as Doom Eternal call the character "The Doom Slayer," but it's safe to assume this at least is a nickname. He also had various other names in non-canon books, but these changed between "John Kane" and "Flynn Taggart" depending on which of the various novels you read.

So there we have it, folks. Doom Guy, it's official.