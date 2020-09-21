Apple accuses Epic Games of 'marketing' with Fortnite lawsuit

Epic vs. Apple hasn't gone away - indeed, tech and gaming's latest rivalry is just hotting up, with Apple now accusing Epic Games' lawsuit of being nothing more than a 'marketing' stunt.

The accusation appeared in Apple's September 16th's counter-filing against Epic, who are looking to get Fortnite reinstated to the iOS app store before the hearing to determine if Apple's cut from microtransactions is indeed anti-competitive.

Epic Games recently declared war on Apple (and, to a lesser extent, Google) over the tech giant's terms and conditions when it comes to monetary transactions on their app store - to put it simply, Apple wants a 30% cut, and Epic wants to keep the lot.

Epic Games silently pushed an update to the popular Battle Royale Fornite which allowed players to bypass the Apple store and pay Epic directly for microtransactions at a lower price. Apple quickly responded by taking the game down from all iOS platforms, and subsequently threatened to remove Epic's access to its developer tools.

Epic described the move to remove Fortnite as "retaliation against Epic for daring to challenge its unlawful restrictions while our antitrust case proceeds."

Apple, on the other hand, states that Epic has "started a fire, poured gasoline on it, and now asks this Court for emergency assistance in putting it out." in the latest filing. Apple went on to provide data showing that searches for Fortnite have increased significantly since this whole drama began.

Epic Games' Tim Sweeney has refuted the claim, stating that "Epic’s actual user engagement data reflecting the actual number of users playing Fortnite (not Google search results) shows Apple’s claim of declining interest in Fortnite to be incorrect. Over the period of time that Apple cherry-picked for its Google search volume comparison (between October 2019 and July 2020), the number of daily active users on Fortnite actually increased by more than 39%.”

Epic's motion against Apple will be heard by the courts on the 28th of September.