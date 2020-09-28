Are Nvidia planning an RTX 3060 Ti to shadow AMD's Big Navi?

AMD's Big Navi launch has already taken a blow from the huge, and unexpected, price to performance leap of the recently launched RTX 3080, but it seems some leaked specifications suggest Nvidia isn't quite done burying the Big Navi launch just yet.

The rumour suggests that there's an RTX 3060 Ti, featuring 4,864 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory, waiting in the wings to spoil AMD's day. The rumour also suggests Nvidia are holding onto the card to reveal around the time of the Big Navi launch.

We also have yet to hear from Nvidia about their mid-high end card, the RTX 3070, and it's possible Nvidia will drop both cards at the same time on the 15th of October, which will be just a few short weeks before AMD's announcement on the 28th.

Big Navi does have one potential advantage that we're aware of right now, and that's the RDNA 2 architecture on which it is based. RDNA 2 is powering both the Xbox Series X and S, along with the PlayStation 5, so it could potentially be a more optimal card for console-to-PC ports.

It's not clear yet where the RTX 3060 Ti, if it even exists, will fit in terms of performance, but with the 3070 promising at-or-above 2080 Ti levels of performance, you have to imagine it's set to revolutionise the mid-tier level of gaming, at the $339 tp $449 price range.

We'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation and report if there's any further news.



