Arena Combat arrives in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Published by FileTrekker 7 hours ago , last updated 7 hours ago

Star Wars day has just been and gone, at least in the UK, and most Star Wars games took the chance to roll out updates, including a surprise fix for the original Star Wars: Battlefront's multiplayer mode. Not to be left out, Jedi: Fallen Order has also released a new update, which brings a new Arena Combat mode to the game.

You can access the arenas via meditation points, and there's a wide range of different planets to choose from. There are a few modes, including Battle Grid, that lets you create your own battles by placing enemies anywhere you like within a set grid, and Combat Challenges, which will send waves of enemies at you.

In addition to the new arena mode, there's also now a New Journey+ feature, which allows you to play through the whole game again with your upgrades and collectables in place, should you wish to enjoy the adventure all over again.


