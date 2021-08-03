Assassin's Creed director is working on Dead Space Remake

Long-time director of the Assassin's Creed franchise Eric Baptizat, who recently departed Ubisoft to join EA Motive, will be directing the Dead Space remake, according to an update on Baptizat's LinkedIn profile.

Baptizat had worked on a number of Assassin's Creed games including the most recent entry, Valhalla, as well as being the lead game designer of Black Flag, Unity and Origins. Prior to working on those games. There's a few other former Ubisoft staff working on Dead Space too, including the game's creative director Roman Campos-Oriola, who worked on For Honor, and the game's art director, Michael Yazlijan, who also worked on Dead Space 2.

There's a number of ex-BioWare staff also allegedly working on the Dead Space remake. There's a significant number of talented people behind the remake, which was first revealed back in July, but is likely still some ways off being released.

One person who won't be working on the game is Glen Schofield, the co-founder of Sledgehammer Games and one of the creators of the original Dead Space (during his EA days) - he recently went on record to state that he's pretty excited for the remake of the original game that he worked on all those years ago.

Taking to Twitter, Schofield said that Dead Space still held a lot of importance for him and that he was "excited" to see what EA's MotiveStudio will do with the remake.

There's no expected release date yet, but we'll be sure to report on any further developments as we learn them.