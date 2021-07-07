Assassin's Creed Infinity is Ubisoft's ultimate never-ending entry

Assassin's Creed games are well known for being packed with things to do -but it seems Ubisoft want to take that one step further with Assassin's Creed Infinity - it's concept for a live-service game that will effectively never end.

According to Bloomberg, the new game will evolve and expand over time and be set in multiple historic periods, which will all be stitched together, and added to regularly on an ongoing basis. According to the article, it aims to compete with online games such as Fortnite and GTA Online, and will have a multiplayer focus.

Interestingly, the article states that Infinity will be a co-production between Ubisoft's Montreal and Quebec studios, who normally tag each other out between Assassin's Creed games. This gives some idea of the scale of the project, although it'll be lead by the Quebec studio's Marc-Alexis Côté, with creative directors also at each studio.

Ubisoft have confirmed the report is accurate and the game is indeed in development, but that it's still in very early concept stages and that the decision to combine the efforts of both studios was not one taken lightly;

Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft's most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that's less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft.

It should prove to be an interesting new direction for the franchise, and I'm curious to learn more further down the road. In the meantime, I'm still sinking plenty of time into Valhalla, which should tide me over while we wait for more news.



