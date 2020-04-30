Assassin's Creed is going full Viking in Valhalla

Ubisoft have officially confirmed that the next Assassin's Creed game will be known as Valhalla, and will bring Vikings into the series for the first time.

It's long been speculated that the next Assassin's Creed would feature Vikings, but the news was officially confirmed this week when Ubi brought in artist Kode Abdo to paint a teaser image on YouTube. The company has now released the first official teaser trailer for the game.





The game will follow 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and will likely feature healthy doses of stealthy assassination and sailing Viking longships. Given the setting, I'd also expect to see plenty of exploration, conquest, and pillaging.

Hopefully, the game will carry over the excellent RPG mechanics from Odyssey. There's no release date set yet, and we don't know if the game will release on current, or next-gen, hardware, but stay tuned to GameFront for any further developments as we learn them.