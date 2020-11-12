Assassin's Creed Valhalla beats Odyssey's launch player count

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has already showed signs of being a hit success for Ubisoft after figures showed the game reached DOUBLE the player count of Assassin's Creed Odyssey on its launch day, with even more good news coming in the form of record-breaking Twitch coverage.

Ubisoft claims that Valhalla has reached "high levels of viewership and engagement" on streaming platforms such as YouTube and Twitch, beating that of any other Assassin's Creed game so far.

Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot stated that the news "paves the way for an exciting holiday," with Valhalla set to be a huge success. The company expects sales for the game to remain strong over the next few months, as more players get their hands on PS5 and Xbox Series X\S consoles.

Given the limited availability of hardware right now, including the new consoles, this makes sense. Valhalla is arguably one of the best concepts the Assassin's Creed series has seen in some time, so I'm pretty excited to get stuck in during a live stream on our YouTube Channel this week.