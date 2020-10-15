Assassin's Creed Valhalla deep dive and system requirements

The release of Assassin's Creed Valhalla is drawing ever closer, and in addition to a new "Deep Dive" trailer that shows off 7 whole minutes of gameplay, we've also now learned the official system requirements for the game, which have been handily split up into resolutions and settings levels - well done.

Before that though, the trailer, which shows Eivor leading the Raven Clan to England for a spot of invasion. A key part of the game will be attempting to broker some kind of a relationship - be that good or bad - with the four kingdoms that England was split into at the time - Mercia, East Anglia, Northumbria, and Wessex.



You'll grow your new territory and expand your influence among the kingdoms as the game continues, which will unlock new gameplay options. The battles shown off, in particular, are impressive, to say the least. I'm quite excited.

And now for the system specs, which have handily been rounded up into video format for your consumption - lovely. The basics though are, at a minimum, you'll want a GTX 960 and a Ryzen 3 1200, but that'll net you around 30fps on the low preset.



For high, 60fps, 1080p gaming you'll want a GTX 1080 with 8GB of VRAM and a Ryzen 7 1700 as a minimum, and for those aiming for 4K Ultra, well, you'll want at least a Ryzen 7 3700X and an RTX 3080 - but that's only guaranteed to net you 30fps. It'll be interesting to see how the RTX 3080 and 3090 get on.