Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC features angry druids and Frenchmen

Ubisoft has revealed its planned post-launch DLC expansions for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and it seems they'll feature the stories of angry druids and angry Frenchmen, respectively.

There'll be two main story expansions, with the first being Wrath of the Druids. It'll see you head to Ireland to unravel the mysteries of an ancient Druidic cult, and will feature a whole new story set in mysterious forests and Irish settlements.



The second will be The Siege of Paris, which sounds like it'll be about a Siege set in Paris. Enough said really. Ubisoft says that the Siege is the most "ambitious battle in Viking history," so I'm certainly looking forward to finding out more about it - I guess I'll have to start doing some research.

There'll also be other seasonal content coming to the game, such as events, game modes, and more. You'll be able to buy all this as part of a Season Pass that'll also net you an additional quest, The Legend of Beowulf, which again, sounds like it does exactly what it says on the tin.



