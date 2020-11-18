Assassin's Creed Valhalla has beat launch sales records

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the most successful Assassin's Creed game in terms of sales in the history of the franchise, according to a new press release from Ubisoft.

According to Ubi, Valhalla has sold more copies than any other Assassin's Creed game in the same period to date, with the Ubisoft Connect platform seeing "all-time record" sales - something that points to a huge success on PC as well as consoles.

The game's producer, Julien Laferrière, stated that "We are truly delighted by the enthusiastic response from players and want to thank the fans for their incredible support. Delivering this game amid a global pandemic was a true tour de force by our teams and it’s fantastic to see players enjoying the game so much. "

The game is the best selling PC game Ubisoft has ever launched, according to the press release, and follows news that the all-time player count for the game was nearly double that of the last release, Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Valhalla has consistently ranked as one of the best selling games here in the UK, even beating out Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in the charts. That's some heavy competition - indeed, it would mark the first time in over a decade that a Call of Duty title hasn't made the #1 spot.