Assassin's Creed Valhalla is supposed to have achievements on PC

It seems that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is supposed to have achievements on Ubisoft Connect on PC after all, despite suggestions that the feature had been quietly removed following the platform's recent restructure and rebranding.

Originally known as Uplay, Ubisoft's online store recently merged with Ubisoft Club to form Ubisoft Connect, a new all-in-one platform for the features of both. When Assassin's Creed Valhalla launched on the newly merged service, the second game to do so after Watch Dogs Legion, achievements were notable in their absence.

It seems the issue was a mistake, though, with a post from Ubisoft on their official forums stating that the issue was unintended and that the team are working to enable achievements soon.

We are aware that achievements are not available for Assassin's Creed Valhalla players on PC - this was unintended. We are actively working to enable achievements and will keep you updated when more information is available.

Bizarrely, this seems contradictory to a previous statement released by Ubisoft, which stated that the change was intentional, and that "Instead of Achievements for new games on Ubisoft Connect ... we have expanded the Challenges, which provide XP and other rewards in Ubisoft Connect. We know that this is a big change for a lot of you, and we appreciate your understanding in the matter."

Could it be a simple case of miscommunication or backtrack on policy? In any case, it seems Assassin's Creed Valhalla will get achievements in the near future, at least.



