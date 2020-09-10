Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date brought forward

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was originally due to release on November 17th, but following the announcement that Xbox Series X and Series S would release on November 10th, the release of Valhalla has been brought forward, to ensure it's availability as a day one launch title.

The game will also release on PS4, PC, and Stadia on the same day. November is shaping up to be a big month for game releases, with Cyberpunk 2077 set to release on November 19th, so Ubisoft may also be trying to put a little more distance between the competition.

The game will follow 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and will likely feature healthy doses of stealthy assassination and sailing Viking longships. Given the setting, I'd also expect to see plenty of exploration, conquest, and pillaging.

Hopefully, the game will carry over the excellent RPG mechanics from Odyssey. There's no release date set yet, and we don't know if the game will release on current, or next-gen, hardware, but stay tuned to GameFront for any further developments as we learn them.