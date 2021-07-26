Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris releasing next month

You've conquered England, you've haded out to the shamrock isles of Ireland, and now it's time to raid mainland Europe, with the next expansion to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, The Siege of Paris, set to release on the 12th of August.

The new DLC is set in Paris and will be the second expansion for the game. It'll see you embark on a new set of quests in Francia, the largest of the post-Roman barbarian kingdoms in the region. There'll be a whole new story and missions that'll let players decide how to murder their targets, along with brand new gear, skills and weapons as you'd expect.

You'll have a chance to prepare too, with the Sigrblot Season starting on the 29th of July running through to the 19th of August, which will bring with it three new quests, a bunch of new stuff for your settlements, items and weapons, and some new fighting tournaments, flying events and dice games.

The Siege of Paris will cost around $25 standalone, but if you don't already have it, the season pass is currently on sale for $30 and will include the previous DLC, if you don't already have it.