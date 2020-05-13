Assassin's Creed Valhalla will still focus on stealth gameplay

Vikings aren't exactly known for their subtle approach, and given what we know so far, Eivor, the game's protagonist, doesn't look the stealthy type either. It seems though that, despite appearances, stealth will still play a significant role in the game, according to creative director Ashraf Ismail in an interview with Kotaku.

The series is well known for its stealth mechanics, and specifically, the small blade assassin's usually carried to quickly and quietly take down their targets. The series has differed in it's approach to this over the years, mind you, with recent games seeing it's use fade into background somewhat, but according to Ismail, it'll feature more prominently in Valhalla.

Eivor receives the hidden blade quite early on... we continue with the idea that Eivor is not a trained assassin. Eivor is a Viking who receives this badass weapon and has to learn very quickly. Early in the experience, Eivor will learn a technique that, with the right timing ... can one-shot-kill virtually anybody

It's a skill that will need to be mastered, however, and that seems fitting. Social stealth is also making a return, according to Ismail, which is surprising given the setting. Hiding in plain sight seems a little, well, tricky for a big burly Viking. It looks as though the team has a plan to address this, stating that "We have a cool new spin on it."

The idea that a Norse person or a Viking is in a place that they’re not wanted, for them to sort of go incognito and kind of hide in the crowd, if you will, made a lot of sense

It sounds like an exciting twist on the mechanic the series is ultimately known for, and I'm excited to see how it pans out. I've already started re-watching Vikings in anticipation. Maybe I'll get 3 or 4 re-watches in before the game releases this holiday season.