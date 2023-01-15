Assets covering the majority of Valve's back catalogue of games, including Half-Life 2, Portal, Team Fortress and others, have been leaked online by a user known as "Leakerwanderer," who has been keeping hold of the confidential material since 2016.

Each game's asset repositories weights in at tens of gigabytes and includes many assets for all of Valve's games in an uncompressed form, with many of the assets being cut content that never made it into the games. The assets should prove to be a gold mine for video game modders, preservationists, and those interested in the general development of video games.

the entire valve repo is leaking as we speek pic.twitter.com/aUlScUWEHD — braixen 🏴🎀 (@sylvia_braixen) January 12, 2023

The news comes via PC Gamer, who confirmed that Leakerwanderer had shared the files on Discord, and claims he has held on to them since 2016 and never shared them, seemingly due to legal threats from Valve. They also claimed they "don't care anymore" before adding, "I also did my toying around with it for a few years, and did not upload because I was threatened every time."

"A real shame. I have no legal binding to these files. Not anymore. I have held onto these since 2016. Most of the file dates are from when I moved them after my computer blew up in 2019," they added.

As for how the leak occurred, these asset libraries are usually those Valve shares with third-party developers that they work alongside, which gives us some idea as to how they may have leaked out.



