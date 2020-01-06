1,761 ONLINE

Asus and Nvidia are creating a 360Hz G-Sync monitor

Published by FileTrekker

Asus and Nvidia aren't playing games with this one, confirming today their new monitor with a whopping 360Hz refresh rate and G-Sync support, designed specifically for e-sports performance.

The announcements comes ahead of CES, which gets underway shortly. 360Hz is a huge number, effectively 360 frames per second being displayed, something you'll find a struggle on even the beefiest of graphics cards.


For e-sports games though, every millisecond is the difference between winning and loosing, it seems. It has the ability to display a new frame once every 2.8ms, which is pretty amazing, and G-Sync will prevent screen tearing thanks to it's adaptive refresh rate that will be synchronised with the GPU's FPS output.

The bad news is it's only a 1080p monitor, although that kind of makes sense as you won't be hitting 360+ FPS on anything higher, and is 24.5 inches in the diagonal. 

As for price, well, we're not sure, but hopefully it's not too expensive...

