Back 4 Blood is getting offline mode and a new expansion soon

I'm a huge fan of Back 4 Blood. Sure, it owes a lot to its spiritual predecessors in the Left 4 Dead series, but its execution is great and we've been having great fun streaming it on our Twitch channel. One downside though was the lack of offline mode, something both Left 4 Dead games offered to players who may not want or be able to connect to the internet at any given moment.

There's more fun stuff coming too, according to the new roadmap that was revealed today. The first of these will be coming throughout December, and will include new supply lines, a Ridden practice area, and a new holiday seasonal event.

Most notably though, offline mode with campaign progression will finally arrive, along with a new card type and a brand new set of cards.

Cleaners, the future is lookin' bright! Here's a roadmap of what's to come for Fort Hope. #Back4Blood pic.twitter.com/IHCvGqZXO0 — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) November 8, 2021

Throughout 2022, more updates including a new difficulty level, more cards, and various melee and quality of life updates will be coming. All of the new features and improvements will be free updates to the existing game.

There's new DLC also in the works though, with the first of three, known as the Tunnels of Terror, releasing next year. It'll bring brand new Cleaners and Ridden to the game, along with brand new activity types, cards, and weapons. The two sequel DLC have not yet been named, but we're sure we'll be learning more about them as we get into 2022.



