Back 4 Blood is heading to PC and Game Pass this October

Back 4 Blood, the subtly named spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series, has confirmed it'll be releasing in October with a band new trailer, showing off Swarm mode, a monsters vs. survivors PVP game.

Similar to Left 4 Dead's Versus mode, Swarm sees teams of four players facing off against a rival team of "ridden," the name of the enemies in Back 4 Blood. As you can see in the trailer, there's several different variants of "ridden" in the game, including a rather hefty brute who can launch you into the atmosphere it seems.





It's all very reminiscent of Left 4 Dead though, so hopefully, there's a bunch of new and unique stuff in there to keep things fresh.

The game is set to release on the 12th of October and is also releasing on Xbox Game Pass at launch.